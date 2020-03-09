Son Goes Against Courtney B. Vance's Plans and Becomes a Sommelier in 'Uncorked' Trailer

Mamoudou Athie, Niecy Nash, Matt McGorry, Sasha Compere, Gil Ozeri, Kelly Jenrette, Bernard David Jones and Meera Rohit Kumbhani round out the cast of the Prentice Penny film.

Tensions arise between father Courtney B. Vance and son Mamoudou Athie in the trailer for Netflix's Uncorked.

The film follows Elijah (Athie), who enrolls in a course to become a master sommelier. Elijah's dream goes against his father Louis' (Vance) expectations, who insists he take over the popular Memphis barbeque joint that’s been passed down in the family for generations. Throughout the film, Elijah struggles with the demands of school and a new relationship, while Louis comes to terms with his son's rejection of the family business. A tragedy eventually forces both of them to evaluate their priorities.

Niecy Nash, Matt McGorry, Sasha Compere, Gil Ozeri, Kelly Jenrette, Bernard David Jones and Meera Rohit Kumbhani round out the cast of the film, written, directed and produced by Prentice Penny (Insecure).

The trailer opens with Louis reprimanding Elijah for being late to work at the restaurant. The father then criticizes Elijah for incorrectly preparing ribs, which he says can lead to him losing money. "If I lose money, I can't take your mama to Vegas to see the Blue Man Group," Louis says. "You wanna be the one to tell her she can't go see those three fools beat a pipe? I sure don't."

While sitting at a family dinner, Louis continues to be critical of Elijah for letting his "wine thing" interfere with his work at the restaurant. Elijah then announces to the table that he wants to become a sommelier, though the news is overshadowed by the family not knowing what the title means.

"My whole life I've been told what my future was gonna look like," Elijah says in a voiceover as clips show Louis reiterating his plans for his son to take over the restaurant. Elijah continues, "I just wanna find my own thing."

Elijah later confronts Louis about not wanting to take over the restaurant, though the father argues that the joint is "historic" and means a lot to their family.

A montage follows of Elijah struggling to keep up with the pressures of his classes, while balancing a new relationship with Tanya (Compere) and attempting to please his father.

"How do you choose between family and your dream?" Elijah asks.

Uncorked will be available to stream on Netflix on March 27. Watch the full trailer below.