Adam Sandler Gets Caught Up in Dangerous World of Gambling in 'Uncut Gems' Trailer

Adam Sandler risks everything to place dangerous bets in the first trailer for A24's Uncut Gems.

The crime thriller follows New York City-based jeweler Howard Ratner (Sandler) as he sets out to find his next big score. He makes a series of high stakes bets that could lead to a significant financial gain, though he must balance his business, family and intruding adversaries on all sides during his relentless pursuit for the ultimate win.

Lakeith Stanfield, Julia Fox, Kevin Garnett, Idina Menzel, Eric Bogosian and Judd Hirsch also star in the Josh and Benny Safdie-directed film. The Safdie brothers co-wrote the screenplay with Ronald Bronstein.

The trailer opens with Howard explaining his bet. "I made a crazy risk — a gamble — and it's about to pay off," he confidently says as clips show him placing a ring in front of a jeweler.

Howard soon makes his wager, though Arno (Bogosian) tells him that it's "the dumbest fucking bet I've ever heard of."

Despite resistance from his friends, Howard's initial bet is successful and he begins to gamble more. He lets his success in gambling get in the way of his relationships, specifically with his wife, Dinah (Menzel).

Howard is later shown fighting with other men, pleading for Dinah to get their kids out of the house and frantically running through the streets.

"This is me," Howard tells a peer. "This is how I win."

The trailer concludes with Howard telling Boston Celtics' player Garnett to stretch out before the game later that night.

Uncut Gems premiered at the Telluride Film Festival. It will be released in theaters Dec. 13. Watch the full trailer above.