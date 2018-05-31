UAE President Sheikh Zayed Biopic in the Works From STX

Shekhar Kapur will direct from a script by 'Entourage' writer Cliff Dorfman.

STXfilms is developing a biopic of the first president of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Zayed.

Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, Zayed was instrumental in the formation of the UAE in 1971 and is credited with transforming the emirates into a modern progressive state. During his reign as the nation's first president, the sheik used the country's massive oil revenue to build hospitals and public housing and to further urban development. He was considered a liberal ruler for the time period, serving as president for 38 years, becoming a big promoter of environmental protection.

Shekhar Kapur, who helmed Elizabeth: The Golden Age, will direct from a script by Entourage writer Cliff Dorfman.

"Patterned after great movies like Gandhi, Selma and Darkest Hour, this project will tell the story of a dynamic, powerful personality who helped create historic change," said STXfilms' Adam Fogelson.

