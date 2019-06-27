Universal Hires Lionsgate Vet Jeyun Choi Munford as Senior VP, Production Development

Munford will oversee production on Universal's spy thriller '355,' to star Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong’o, Penelope Cruz, Fan Bingbing and Diane Kruger.

Universal Pictures has hired former Lionsgate exec Jeyun Choi Munford as senior vp of production development.

While at Lionsgate, Munford oversaw production on movies like Paul Feig’s A Simple Favor and Long Shot, starring Seth Rogen and Charlize Theron.

“Jeyun has shown immense strength shepherding a wide array of projects, with a keen eye for taking literary hits and developing them for the big screen,” said Peter Cramer, president of Universal Pictures, in a statement.

As one of her first projects at Universal, Munford will oversee production on 355, Simon Kinberg’s action spy thriller to star Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong’o, Penelope Cruz, Fan Bingbing and Diane Kruger.

At Lionsgate, Munford was promoted from assistant to senior vp of production and development, and her other film credits included Nerve, Ender’s Game and Deepwater Horizon.

Munford began her career at the Yari Film Group, before from 2009 working at Summit Entertainment, which was acquired by Lionsgate in 2012.