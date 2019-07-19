Universal Teams With 'Booksmart' Director Olivia Wilde, Writer Katie Silberman for Holiday Comedy

The untitled movie based on an original idea from the pair received bids from six studios.

Universal Pictures has prevailed over another five bids from rival Hollywood studios to nab an untitled holiday comedy pitch based on an original idea from Booksmart director Olivia Wilde and writer Katie Silberman.

Wilde is attached to direct and Silberman will write the screenplay.

The pair recently collaborated on Booksmart, Wilde's feature directorial debut about two overachieving high school students who embark on an epic night of bad behavior right before graduation.

Wilde and Silberman will also produce the Universal film. Wilde is currently in production on Clint Eastwood’s The Ballad of Richard Jewell.

Silberman’s past projects include Set It Up, Isn’t It Romantic and the upcoming Most Dangerous Game.

Universal’s senior vp production Sara Scott and director of development Lexi Barta will oversee development of the project for the studio.

Wilde is represented by CAA and Untitled Entertainment. Silberman is represented by MXN Entertainment.