Universal Launches Second Composers Initiative

Universal has announced the second installment of its Film Music Composers Initiative, which is meant to bring diversity into feature film composition, a space that has long been overwhelmingly white and male.

The two year-long initiative, run through the studio's Global Talent Development & Inclusion department, is meant to identify up-and-coming and novice talent at various points in their careers and pair them with music production opportunities across Universal and its industry network.

First year initiative participant Amie Doherty scored Focus Features’ The High Note and was recently been chosen to score DreamWorks Animation’s Spirit Riding Free feature film, which is set to release on May 14, 2021. Fellow alum Orlando Perez Rosso scored the theme music NBC Sports, as well as two silent films for Universal’s film restoration program.

According to a 2018 study from the University of Southern California's Annenberg Inclusion Initiative looked at that the top 100 narrative features at the box office every year from 2007 to 2017, only 16 female composers were hired compared with more than 1,200 men.

