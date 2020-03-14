Universal Live-Action Filming Goes on Hiatus Amid Coronavirus Concerns

'Jurassic World: Dominion' and 'Flint Stong' filming will be impacted by the hiatus.

Universal Pictures' live-action feature productions will slow down and go on hiatus starting this weekend due to the new coronavirus outbreak.

"The studio continues to monitor the situation closely and will make a determination on when to restart production in the coming weeks," the studio said in a statement Friday night.

Titles that will be going on hiatus include Colin Trevorrow's Jurassic World: Dominion, which Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard will return to star in, and Rachel Morrison's boxing biopic Flint Stong, starring Ice Cube.

The move by Universal Pictures comes after Disney delayed its upcoming releases Mulan (March 27), as well as New Mutants (April 3 via 20th Century Studios) and the Guillermo del Toro-produced Antlers (April 17 via Searchlight Pictures). The studio also has Black Widow (May 1) and Artemis Fowl (May 29) still on the calendar.

Netflix has also suspended all feature film production in the U.S. and Canada. Sony has suspended pre-production on drama The Nightingale, starring Dakota and Elle Fanning, while Warner Bros. has paused pre-production on its Elvis Presley movie after one of its stars, Tom Hanks, tested positive for COVID-19 with Rita Wilson. Both are in isolation, and the has been put on hold until March 30.