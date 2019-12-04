Universal Love Story 'All My Life' Adds 'Silicon Valley', 'Catch 22' Actors (Exclusive)

Harry Shum Jr. and Jessica Rothe will lead the cast of the real-life drama.

Silicon Valley's Josh Brener and Catch 22 actor Jon Rudnitsky have joined the cast of Universal love story All My Life.

The movie will be led by Harry Shum Jr. and Jessica Rothe, playing real life couple Solomon Chau and Jennifer Carter, who were planning their wedding when they received the news that Chau had liver cancer. To make sure they got the wedding of their dreams, they moved the date up after they raised more than $52,000 through a GoFundMe page. They were married for four months before he died.

Chrissie Fit, Jay Pharoah, Marielle Scott and Kyle Allen will also appear in the movie.

My Friend Dahmer filmmaker Marc Meyers will direct from a script by Todd Rosenberg that was featured on the 2017 Black List.

Todd Garner and Sean Robins will produce for their Broken Road Productions banner. Sara Scott and Lexi Barta will oversee the project on behalf of the studio.

Rudnitsky, whose credits include Saturday Night Live and Home Again, is repped by CAA and Management 360.

Brener, repped by by CAA, Management 360 and Hansen Jacobson, was recently seen in Taraji P. Henson's What Men Want and Jason Reitman’s The Front Runner.