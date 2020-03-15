Universal Music Chairman and CEO Lucian Grainge Hospitalized for Coronavirus

He is currently undergoing treatment at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles, multiple sources tell Billboard and The Hollywood Reporter.

Universal Music chairman and CEO Lucian Grainge has been hospitalized after testing positive for coronavirus, multiple sources have confirmed to Billboard and The Hollywood Reporter.

A rep for Grainge and Universal Music Group did not respond to a request for comment.

The exec is currently undergoing treatment at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Though it is unknown how Grainge contracted the virus, he recently celebrated his 60th birthday on Feb. 29 at the Madison Club in La Quinta, California, with a myriad of other music execs in attendance. Apple CEO Tim Cook was also present.

Grainge was recently named Billboard magazine's executive of the decade. He joined Universal Music in 1986 to launch PolyGram Music Publishing in the U.K., then rose through the ranks to chairman/CEO of UMG’s international division by 2005.

By January 2011, Grainge took the top job at UMG. During his first two years in charge, he led the group through the acquisition of EMI Recorded Music and announced that the company would be investing in A&R and developing new artists.

Grainge marks the latest high-profile figure announced to have tested positive for coronavirus. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson announced last week that they are in isolation after testing positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). Hanks was in Australia as preproduction work begins on Baz Luhrmann’s as-yet untitled Elvis Presley movie for Warner Bros., in which the Oscar-winning star will play Elvis' manager Colonel Tom Parker.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife has also tested positive for the new coronavirus.