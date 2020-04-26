Universal Music Group, Lego Strike Partnership Around Upcoming Toy Line

The announcement follows on the heels of Thursday's news that Universal's film studio and the toy company had inked a five-year exclusive agreement to develop, produce and distribute theatrical releases based on Lego's intellectual property and original ideas.

Universal Music Group and the Lego Group have signed an exclusive global partnership, the companies said Sunday.

Though details are scarce, the partnership will leverage UMG's immense catalog for a new suite of Lego products slated for release in 2021, with a goal to "celebrate and expand children’s creativity and passion for music."

The announcement follows on the heels of Thursday's news that Universal's film studio and the toy company had inked a five-year exclusive agreement to develop, produce and distribute theatrical releases based on Lego's intellectual property and original ideas.

"Music plays an integral part in every child's life from the moment they are born and throughout their development," Olivier Robert-Murphy, global head of new business at UMG, said in a statement. "Across the decades, children have continued to Lego this passion via vinyl, radio, cassette, music videos, CDs and streaming. Now through the partnership between the Lego Group and UMG, we will provide a new interactive way of inspiring the next generation of fans and creative visionaries."

Added Lego Group CMO Julia Goldin: "This partnership will see us celebrate the power of merging music and the Lego System in Play, providing children with a whole new way to creatively express themselves by bringing to life music in their own world, their own way."

Further details regarding the partnership will be revealed later this year.

Despite the lack of specifics around the deal, children's music has notably seen an uptick during the pandemic amid nationwide stay-at-home mandates. Overall streaming in the genre increased 9.8 percent over the week ending March 19, when many states began shutting down.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.