Universal Nabs Jason Mantzoukas Movie 'The Long Dumb Road'

The studio plans a limited theatrical release and wider home entertainment play for Hannah Fidell's indie that also stars Tony Revolori and Taissa Farmiga.

Universal Studios' home entertainment arm has closed a deal to nab the North American rights to the Sundance road trip movie The Long Dumb Road, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

A limited theatrical release is planned alongside a wider home entertainment play for the roll-out of the Jason Mantzoukas and Tony Revolori-starrer by the Universal Pictures Home Entertainment Content Group.

Fidell's road movie pairs Revolori and Mantzoukas as two mismatched guys coming together for an unplanned road trip across the American Southwest. The ensemble cast includes Taissa Farmiga, Pamela Reed and Grace Gummer.

Jacqueline E. Ingram, Fidell, Kelly Williams and Jonathan Duffy produced The Long Dumb Road, with Mynette Louie and Alicia Van Couvering executive producing.

UTA handled the sales deal with the Universal Pictures Home Entertainment Content Group.