Universal Opens 2020 Writers Program Submissions

Universal Filmed Entertainment Group's Global Talent Development and Inclusion department has opened applications for its 2020 Writers Program.

The program, which was redesigned in 2017 and is sanctioned by the WGA, is meant to identify experienced and up-and-coming screenwriters with unique points of view that build upon Universal's commitment to telling stories and creating films that reflect the vast diversity of its audiences.

The one-year, paid program will see chosen writers develop two feature scripts under the guidance of Universal Pictures, Focus Features and DreamWorks Animation production executives, as well as the studio’s first-look producers. Advisers to the 2019 writers include Eva Longoria, Bruna Papandrea and Kerry Washington.

Past alumni include Omid Ghaffarian from the 2018 Writers Program, who is currently developing an untitled project with Universal Pictures, and 2017 alumni Creed II writer Juel Taylor, who currently has a project in development with Universal and LeBron James’ Springhill Entertainment banner.

Applications will remain open until Oct. 1, and can be found here.