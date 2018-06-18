Universal Opens Hong Kong Office, Appoints Anita Cheung GM

Cheung moves from Twentieth Century Fox International, where she has been the general manager since 2002.

Universal Pictures has opened a new Hong Kong office and appointed Anita Cheung Woon-Man as the general manager.

Cheung will manage overseas sales and marketing, leading all local functions. She was previously at Twentieth Century Fox International, where she served as general manager of Hong Kong for 16 years, establishing and overseeing the theatrical operation since the company's restructuring in 2002.

Cheung and the Universal Hong Kong office will report to Jo Yan, managing director and evp China, Universal Pictures International.

Universal has had a presence in Hong Kong, operating at local studio and distributor Edko Films, for more than a decade, with Maria Koo as general manager, sales and marketing. Through Edko, Universal released Jurassic World (2015) to $12.4 million and Minions (2015) to $10 million Hong Kong box office gross. The two companies also co-produced Fearless (2006), starring Jet Li, and Rise of the Legend (2014), a retelling of the Wong Fei Hung saga starring Eddie Peng.

The studio set up its China headquarters in November 2014 in Beijing and has a consumer products division in Shanghai. The office is in charge of all the marketing of Universal's films releasing in China.