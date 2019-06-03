Universal Pictures, Drybar Unveil Dog Grooming Collaboration for 'The Secret Life of Pets 2'

The collaboration, Barkbar, will allow clients and their pets to indulge in the California-based salon’s signature hair straightening services for free.

Just ahead of the Friday nationwide release of Chris Renaud's The Secret Life of Pets, Drybar and Universal Pictures have teamed up to announce their collaboration: Barkbar, which will allow clients and their pets to indulge in the California-based salon’s signature hair straightening services for free.

While the limited-time experience officially debuted today in Bryant Park in New York, the event will arrive at Drybar West Hollywood on Sunset Boulevard on Wednesday, June 5. Appointments can be booked online.

"The founders of Drybar are dog lovers," said Drybar’s senior director of brand marketing Maria Boschetti. "Drybar has always been a pup-friendly office and, most importantly, we think Universal and teams at Illumination are just brilliant. When Universal reached out about a potential collaboration, we thought it was absolutely 'paw-some.' "

Further, on Drybar’s "dream partnership," which also marks the first time pets will exit the shop with stylized fur, Boschetti noted: "We think that this is a wonderful, happy film that is fun for everyone and we feel the same about Drybar. Whether you are five, 25, or 75 everyone loves a great blowout and the Drybar experience."

While pets won’t be able to comment with love or disdain for their treatment like the film’s character’s — voiced by Chris Renaud (Norman), Kevin Hart (Snowball), Tiffany Haddish (Daisy) or Harrison Ford (Rooster) — their day of grooming will mimic their owner’s beauty routine with steps such as coat prepping with shampoo and conditioning wash, a towel-dry and detangle, as well as experiencing Drybar’s signature blow dryer and ceramic brushes created to reduce frizz.

The one-day-only Barkbar in WeHo is on June 5 for dogs, but Secret Life of Pets fans can still experience exclusive movie screenings along with styling through June 7.