Universal Sets Tom Hanks' Sci-Fi Flick 'Bios' for 2020

DreamWorks Pictures' 'The Turning' and Amblin Entertainment's 'A Dog's Journey' get 2019 release dates.

Universal Pictures has announced it will debut Amblin Entertainment's Bios, which stars Tom Hanks as the last man on earth, on Oct. 2, 2020.

And the haunted-house thriller The Turning will bow Feb. 22, 2019, while Amblin Entertainment's A Dog's Journey is set to go wide May 17, 2019.

Hanks toplines the sci-fi flick Bios as Finch, the last man on earth and an ailing inventor facing his own mortality. Bios is from screenwriters Craig Luck and Ivor Powell, with Robert Zemeckis, Craig Luck, Sapochnik and Andy Berman executive producing.

Kevin Misher, Jack Rapke, Jackie Levine and Ivor Powell are producing. Universal Pictures will distribute domestically and in select international territories.

DreamWorks Pictures’ The Turning, starring Mackenzie Davis, Finn Wolfhard (It, Stranger Things) and newcomer Brooklynn Prince, is directed by Floria Sigismondi and captures a mysterious estate where newly appointed nanny Kate is charged with the care of two disturbed orphans, Flora and Miles.

She quickly discovers that both the children and the house are harboring dark secrets and things may not be as they appear. The Turning is produced by Roy Lee and Scott Bernstein. Universal will release the horror pic domestically and in select international territories.

And A Dog's Journey is directed by Gail Mancuso and hails from Amblin Entertainment and Walden Media and will be distributed by Universal Pictures.