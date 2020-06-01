Universal Studios Hollywood "Hopeful" For Full July Reopening, Union Says

The Los Angeles theme park may reopen its CityWalk section as soon as June 8.

Universal Studios Hollywood is "hopeful" the entire theme park will be reopened in July, according to one union for the Los Angeles destination. What's more, there is a possibility for the reopening of its CityWalk entertainment district this month.

On Monday, the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees sent a note to its members saying that Universal may reopen the CityWalk (shops and restaurants) section "on a limited basis" as soon as June 8, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

The recent approval by the county for in-person dining coupled with the in-person retail shopping green light cleared the way for CityWalk. The entire theme park is more complicated. The county has yet to issue guidelines, which is likely why and exact date for reopening the rest of the park was not specified other than (a "hopeful") July.

A spokesperson for Universal Studios Hollywood declined comment beyond, "We will share more information when it becomes available.”

The popular theme park has been shuttered since mid-March due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. In Florida, Universal Orlando opened its CityWalk district last month and will reopen the entire theme park on Friday. Strict new measures have been put in place, such as a mask requirement, temperature check and social distancing.

The Florida park's capacity will be greatly reduced, increasing over time. What's more, interactive play areas were closed and valet parking eliminated. Mist areas were stopped and post-show meet-and-greets have been halted. All menus there will be paper single-use in restaurants. Cash will still be accepted, but the park is trying to minimize it. Employees will self-check at home and then be checked again once they arrive to work.

Walt Disney World also reopened a small portion of its Orlando resort in May and will reopen entirely in early July. Its measures are much the same as the reopened Shanghai Disneyland Park: Masks and temperature checks required, social distancing mandated. Its capacity will also be capped well below normal.

For the moment, the has been no official word about any portion of Disneyland reopening. The only indication of a possible timeline is park's website which is allowing for July hotel bookings.