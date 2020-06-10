Universal Studios Hollywood to Partially Reopen Wednesday Afternoon

The entire theme park might reopen next month, according to one union.

Universal Studios Hollywood will partially reopen Wednesday afternoon after months of being shuttered due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The CityWalk shopping and dining district will once again welcome guests with select venues available. Strict new health and safety measures are in place, NBCUniversal announced Wednesday morning. CityWalk will be open daily from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The announcement was somewhat expected after one of the unions for the theme park told The Hollywood Reporter last week that the company was eager to reopen that area after state and county restrictions were lifted on in-store shopping and sit-down dining. Monday night, the Bubba Gump Shrimp Company in CityWalk also tipped their hand, posting to Facebook it was excited about reopening this week.

Universal, according to the union, is aiming to reopen the entire theme park next month. Theme park officials declined comment on that step.

The Hollywood theme park move comes a week after Universal Orlando reopened its entire theme park after initially rolling out with its CityWalk section. New measures for the Florida destination include a mask and temperature check requirement and social distancing rules. It is expected the Hollywood park will have the same measures in place when it reopens.

Universal Studios Hollywood and the Disneyland Resort have both been closed since mid-March.

The Walt Disney Co. has been mum about when it might reopen any part of its Anaheim resort, including Downtown Disney, which is that park's shopping and dining district. For the moment, the sole indication of any plan is Disneyland's website allowing July hotel reservations. Disneyland turns 65 in July.