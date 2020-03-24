Universal Studios Extends Park Closures Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

"We will continue to monitor the situation and make adjustments as needed, based on guidance from health agencies and government officials," the company said in a statement.

Universal Studios on Tuesday announced the theme parks in Hollywood and Orlando would be closed longer than initially stated due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Both destinations closed park doors on March 12, the same day Disneyland and Walt Disney World closed, all due to the outbreak.

The plan for Universal was to reopen parks on April 1. However, on Tuesday, it was announced the both parks would be closed through April 19.

"We are extending the closure of Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood through April 19 as we continue to respond to current conditions and make the health and safety of team members and guests our top priority," reads a statement from Universal. "This includes our theme parks and Universal CityWalk at both destinations. The Universal Orlando Resort hotels have also temporarily suspended operations. We will continue to monitor the situation and make adjustments as needed, based on guidance from health agencies and government officials."

The update comes nearly a week after Jeffrey Ghazarian, a 34-year-old California man who later died of complications due to coronavirus, reportedly visited the Florida park (along with Disney World) days before he became ill.

"Our thoughts are with this gentleman and his family. As is always the case, we will take our guidance from local health officials," Alyson Lundell, a spokeswoman for Universal Orlando, on Thursday told The Hollywood Reporter.

A Disney spokesperson said at the time, "We offer our deepest condolences to the family of Mr. Ghazarian. We continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and remain in regular contact with health agencies for information and guidance."

For the moment, Disneyland and Walt Disney World are set to reopen April 1.

March 24, 3:45 p.m. Updated to include that Universal Studios Hollywood will also be closed longer.