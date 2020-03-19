Universal Studios Responds to Report Coronavirus Patient Visited Florida Theme Park

The 34-year-old California man also reportedly visited Walt Disney World.

Universal Studios on Thursday responded to a report that a man who was infected with coronavirus — and later died — visited Universal Studios Orlando before it closed its doors. He also reportedly visited Walt Disney World.

According to TMZ, a 34-year-old California man tested positive for the virus two weeks after he visited Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando. The man died due to complications from coronavirus and pneumonia, his family told TMZ. He was in Florida from March 2-9, visiting the parks later in the trip before he felt ill and flew back to Los Angeles.

"Our thoughts are with this gentleman and his family. As is always the case – we will take our guidance from local health officials," Alyson Lundell, spokeswoman for Universal Orlando, told The Hollywood Reporter.

On March 12, Disney and Universal Studios announced they would close all North American parks and, in Disney's case, its park in Paris. The rest of the parks around the globe had already closed due to the outbreak. Other theme parks in California, such as Knott's Berry Farm and Six Flags, also closed.

Disney this week also announced it would close all its North American retail stores, effective Tuesday. Disney closed Downtown Disney in Anaheim and Disney Springs in Orlando. Disney hotels in Walt Disney World and its Vero Beach Resort will also close by Friday.

The Walt Disney Co. did not immediately respond to a request for comment concerning the TMZ report.