Universal Taps Kristin Lowe as Exec VP Production

Universal Pictures has upped Kristin Lowe to executive vp production.

She joined Universal in 2004 and has worked on the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise, which have grossed over $1 billion globally. Lowe most recently oversaw production on Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again and Night School, starring Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish.

"The versatility of her creative strengths and dedication to great storytelling has made Kristin an invaluable part of the Universal team for many years now," Universal Pictures production president Peter Cramer said Wednesday in a statement. "This well-deserved promotion reflects her tremendous contributions to the studio's portfolio."

Prior to Universal, Lowe held roles at Warner Bros. Pictures, MGM and Michael Bay Films.

Currently, Lowe is working on the studio's adaptation of the blockbuster theatrical production Wicked and is overseeing the DreamWorks Feature Animation slate, which includes the upcoming third installment in the How to Train Your Dragon franchise, The Hidden World.