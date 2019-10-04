Universal Television Promotes Programming Duo to SVP

Erik Rechsteiner is now senior vp current series, while Kristen Del Pero moves over from NBCUniversal International Studios.

Universal Television is bulking up its executive roster, prompting Erik Rechsteiner to senior vp current series and shifting Kristen Del Pero over from NBCUniversal International Studios to senior vp current series and international development.

The move comes as Universal TV hits a studio high of 40 current series, spread across the broadcast, cable and various platforms. “I’m extremely proud of the unprecedented growth at Universal Television over the last three years,” said Universal TV President Pearlena Igbokwe, who made the announcement, “and it gives me great pleasure to recognize those executives who have helped make it possible and will continue to advance our studio.”

Both Del Pero and Rechsteiner will report to Universal TV executive vp current series and international development JoAnn Alfano.

Rechsteiner has worked on both The Good Place and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt from the onset and will oversee the recently announced Ted Danson vehicle from Tina Fey and Robert Carlock. Del Poro’s current load will include Bluff City Law, Council of Dads, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist as well as explore new business models and development opportunities around the globe.

Additionally, Brittany Little, Brian Salb and Megan Macmillan have each been promoted from director to vice president.