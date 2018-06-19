Universal TV Ups Kiersten Robinson to Senior VP Current

The former VP and USA Network alum has been involved with ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine,' ‘Shades of Blue’ and Dick Wolf’s ‘Chicago’ franchise.

Universal Television has promoted Kiersten Robinson.

The longtime NBCUniversal employee will serve as senior vp current programming, reporting to recent International Studios import JoAnn Alfano. Universal Television president Pearlena Igbokwe announced the news Tuesday.

Said Igbokwe, “Kiersten is a smart, dedicated executive who has earned the respect of her colleagues and the producers she works with and I’m thrilled she will be taking a greater leadership role in our expanding current group.”

Since joining Universal Television from USA Network, Robinson has worked on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Path, Shades of Blue and Dick Wolf’s numerous Chicago series. Hers is the latest promotion in a months-long string of executive changes that followed the departure of president Jennifer Salke for Amazon.