Universal Unveils 2018 Universal Writers Program Participants

Universal has unveiled the six writers that will participate in the 2018 Universal Writers Program.

Sanctioned by the Writers Guild of America West, the one-year program is coordinated by the studio Filmed Entertainment Group’s Global Talent Development & Inclusion group. The program is meant to give up-and-coming writers the opportunity to develop two feature scripts under the guidance of Universal Pictures and Focus Features production executives and term deal producers.

The 2018 participants are Evan Dodson, Nancy Duff, Anil Foreman, Omid Ghaffarian, Joelle Luman and Kimberly Walker.

Donna Langley, Universal's Peter Cramer and Focus Features’ Josh McLaughlin were among the advisors of this year's selection process, along with producers from Blumhouse Productions, Brownstone Productions, Captivate Entertainment, Chris Morgan Productions, Dylan Clark Productions, Free Association, Marc Platt Productions, Michael De Luca Productions and Will Packer Productions.

“With the help of Universal’s leadership, creative executives and producers, we’ve identified a blend of new and accomplished talent,” said senior vp of global talent development and inclusion Janine Jones-Clark. “This group of writers offers unique voices, ideas and sensibilities and we’re excited to help them create content reflecting the studio’s diverse slate.”