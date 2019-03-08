Universal Ups Four in Development

Erik Baiers has been named senior executive vp of production development, with Jay Polidoro and Sara Scott being upped to svp of production development.

Universal has made promotions in their development department, including upping Erik Baiers to senior executive vp of production development.

Jay Polidoro and Sara Scott have been promoted to senior vp production development, and Lexi Barta has been promoted to director of development.

"These promotions reflect Erik, Sara, Jay, and Lexi's invaluable contributions to Universal Pictures over many collective years of experience," said Universal Pictures president Peter Cramer, to whom these positions will continue to report. "They have been key members of a strong creative group that consistently helps deliver a wide range of quality, successful films for global audiences, and we are thrilled to continue building the studio's exciting future with them."

Baiers has been with the company since 2005, working on titles like Bridesmaids, Trainwreck and Neighbors. He is currently overseeing production on 2019 releases including Little, The Hunt and Yesterday. Prior to Universal, Baiers was an executive at MGM.

Polidoro and Scott have each been with the studio since 2010. Polidoro has overseen production on the last four Fast & Furious titles including the highly anticipated spin-off Hobbs & Shaw. Scott has shepherded breakout comedy Girls Trip, and films in the Pitch Perfect, The Purge and Jurassic World franchises.

Barta joined the studio in 2014 from CAA, and has worked on projects including Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.