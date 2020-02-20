Universal Ups Peter Levinsohn to Vice Chair & Chief Distribution Officer

Studio chair Donna Langley announced the title change in a note to staff on Thursday.

Peter Levinsohn has been promoted to vice chairman and chief distribution officer of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group.

Levinsohn has served as president and chief distribution officer at the studio since 2013, overseeing domestic theatrical distribution, global home entertainment, global television distribution, new media, digital strategy and film technology.

The executive will still have the same responsibilities, but the title change reaffirms his standing within studio chief Donna Langley's inner circle.

Prior to joining Universal, Levinsohn served as president of new media and digital strategy for Fox Filmed Entertainment from 2009 to 2013. He spent a total of 25 years at at Fox, including running interactive media and before that, serving as president of digital media for the Fox Group and and president of worldwide pay television and VOD for Twentieth Century Fox.

Langley, the longtime head of Universal Pictures, was elevated to chairman of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group a year ago. Her other top lieutenant is Jimmy Horowitz, vice chairman of UFEG and president of Universal Pictures.

Read Langley's note regarding Levinsohn's promotion below.

Dear Colleagues,

As we look ahead to the future of our industry, what is abundantly clear is that the distribution landscape is evolving faster than ever. Consumer viewing behavior continues to change and it's important that we have a leader in place who is constantly strategizing and charting the course for Universal Filmed Entertainment Group's (UFEG) distribution strategy across the portfolio.

In recognition for his continued stewardship, including domestic theatrical distribution, worldwide home entertainment, global television distribution, new media and digital strategy, and Film technology, I am proud to announce that Peter Levinsohn has been elevated to Vice Chairman and Chief Distribution Officer for UFEG. This elevation recognizes all of Peter’s contributions since joining the company in 2013 as President and Chief Distribution Officer.

We are thrilled that Peter will continue to guide the studio’s distribution teams, and we are incredibly fortunate to have him as a key member of our leadership team. Please join me in congratulating Peter on this well-deserved promotion.

Best, Donna