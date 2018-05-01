Universal's 'Good Boys' Comedy Sets 2019 Release Date

The Jacob Tremblay-starring comedy is from Point Grey producers Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and James Weaver.

Universal Studios has set an Aug. 16, 2019 release date for Good Boys, a comedy to star Jacob Tremblay, with Lee Eisenberg and Gene Stupnitsky (The Office, Bad Teacher) directing.

The comedy stars Tremblay (Wonder, Room) as the mischievous leader of a group of 12-year-old boys whose day of skipped school will become an all-day odyssey of awesomely bad decisions. No word on additional casting.

Universal will go wide with the pic from Point Grey producers Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and James Weaver. Eisenberg and Stupnitsky are making their feature film debut with Good Boys, which they also wrote.

Good Universe’s Nathan Kahane (Juno, Blockers) will executive produce with Josh Fagen and Brady Fujikawa. Point Grey is best known for comedies like Sausage Party, Superbad and Blockers.