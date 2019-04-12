Universal's 'Sing' Sequel Moves Back to 2021

Illumination's 'Sing 2' moves to July 21, 2021, while DreamWorks' 'The Croods 2' goes to Christmas 2020.

Sing 2, from Illumination Entertainment and Universal Pictures, is moving its release date back from Dec. 25, 2020 to July 2, 2021.

Universal said the sequel to Sing will take longer to arrive in theaters and will now take the place of the currently dated untitled Illumination animated film.

Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Seth MacFarlane, Scarlett Johansson and John C. Reilly were among the A-list cast that lent their voices to the original Sing movie from Illumination.

In other dating news, DreamWorks Animation’s The Croods 2 will move from Sept. 18, 2020 to Dec. 23, 2020.