Univision Anchor Jorge Ramos Detained In Venezuela

The network said their equipment was also confiscated.

A Univision news team, led by Jorge Ramos, has been detained in Venezuela, the network said Monday.

In a statement posted on its Twitter account, Univision said that Ramos and his team "is being arbitrarily detained at the Miraflores Palace in Caracas. They were interviewing @NicolasMaduro but he didn't like the questions. Their technical equipment was also confiscated."

Kimberly Breier, Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs, elaborated by saying in a follow-up tweet, "We insist on their immediate release. The world is watching."

More to come.