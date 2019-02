"In those moments when you are detained in a dictatorship and you see a tweet or a message from the American media, you feel, we felt, we were not alone," Ramos said during the interview.

Univision anchor Jorge Ramos picked Fox News host Sean Hannity's primetime show to sit for his first television interview since returning to the U.S. from Venezuela, where he was briefly detained on Monday after interviewing beleaguered Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

At the top of the interview, Hannity said to Ramos, "I'm glad you're out, I was nervous about what was happening."

Ramos expressed his gratitude and commented, "In those moments when you are detained in a dictatorship and you see a tweet or a message from the American media, you feel, we felt, we were not alone."

Hannity went on to applaud Ramos for "calling attention to the suffering of human beings."

Talking about the economic situation in Venezuela, Ramos noted that the minimum wage is $5 a month. "That's why there is so much hunger," he said.

The host considered the ways that socialism "almost universally leads to poverty and false promises," to which Ramos painted a picture of the extreme poverty and "terrible" health care system, revealing that families are dying because they can't afford antibiotics and basic medicines.

Ramos and his Univision television crew were held at the presidential palace in Caracas for about three hours and were released after pressure was applied by his employer and the State Department. "They were interviewing @NicolasMaduro but he didn't like the questions. Their technical equipment was also confiscated," Univision tweeted Monday.

"What happened was that we had an interview with [Venezuelan] leader Nicolas Maduro and about 17 minutes into the interview he didn't like the things we were asking him regarding the lack of democracy in Venezuela, about the torture of political prisoners and about the humanitarian crisis," Ramos told The Hollywood Reporter on Monday. "So, after showing him images of young people eating out of a garbage truck he got up during the interview and then one of his ministers, Jorge Rodríguez, came to us and told us the interview was not authorized, and they confiscated our equipment. They took our cameras, kept our interview material and took all of our cellular phones." Ramos' phone was returned with "everything deleted," the anchor said.

Venezuelan president Maduro has been tenuously holding onto power since opposition leader Juan Guaido declared himself interim president of the country in late January. The U.S. and other countries have since recognized Guaido as temporary leader of Venezuela as Maduro has, several times, blocked attempts to deliver humanitarian aid into the country from the U.S. and others since the crisis began.

While the two differ strongly on immigration policy, Ramos has made several guest appearances on Hannity's show in the past. In the spring of 2018, Ramos spoke with one of Hannity's producers about holding a town hall on the border in Texas, though the event did not come together.

"I do understand that Sean Hannity and Fox News have a different point of view than mine on immigration," Ramos told THR at the time. "But that’s precisely the point. We need to have this conversation, and apparently President Trump is watching Fox News."

Concluding Tuesday's interview, Hannity said, "We may disagree on immigration, but we agree on humanitarian issues."

Jeremy Barr contributed to this report.