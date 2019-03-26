Univision, Dish Network Settle Long-Running Carriage Dispute

The deal restores Univision channels, including Spanish-language soccer telecasts, to Dish and DishLatino customers after they were dropped in June 2018.

Spanish-language media giant Univision Communications and Dish Network on Tuesday said they have settled their long-running carriage dispute.

An impasse in June 2018 saw three Univision networks dropped from Dish's satellite TV system and over-the-top Sling TV service after the two companies could not agree terms on a new carriage agreement. The Univision channels — including Univision, UniMas, Univision Deportes Network, Galavisión, Tlnovelas and FOROtv — have now restored normal service for Dish and DishLatino customers.

"We want to thank our Dish customers for their patience as we worked to reach an agreement that is fair to all parties, especially our customers,” Dish president and CEO Erik Carlson said in a statement.

"We look forward to once again providing Dish and DishLatino customers with the news, sports, and entertainment content they love. Thank you to our loyal audience for your unwavering support," Univision CEO Vince Sadusky added in his own statement.

During the carriage dispute, Dish offered a $5 per-month credit to its DishLatino and Sling Latino subscribers, and supplied a free over-the-air antenna so subscribers could continue to receive Univision channels.

Separately, the companies agreed to settle all pending litigation between the two companies.

Dish has a history of contentious carriage negotiations, including with HBO and CBS, that led to networks and stations going dark before a new agreement was later reached.