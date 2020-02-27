Univision Earnings Rise, CEO Eyes Record First-Quarter Political Ad Revenue

CEO Vincent Sadusky forecast "a record first quarter in political advertising revenue, as candidates understand that 32 million eligible U.S. Hispanics will be the largest racial or ethnic minority group in the electorate."

Spanish-language media giant Univision Communications, a couple of days after unveiling a deal that will see an investor group led by former Viacom CFO Wade Davis acquire a 64 percent stake in it, on Thursday said it swung to a fourth-quarter profit amid higher revenue and lower expenses.

During its latest quarter, Univision posted earnings of $94.4 million, compared with a year-ago loss of $72.7 million. Focusing on earnings from continuing operations, the latest figure reached $93.9 million, compared with a year-ago loss of $40.2 million. The latest figure included a non-cash impairment loss of $29.5 million, restructuring, severance and

related charges of $8.4 million and losses primarily related to the investment in the El Rey network, of $52.2 million. The year-ago period had includes a non-cash impairment loss of $106.0 million, restructuring and severance charges of $8.1 million and investment and other losses of $19.7 million.

Quarterly adjusted operating income before depreciation and amortization (OIBDA), another profitability metric, edged up 1 percent to $230.4 million.

Fourth-quarter revenue rose 1 percent to $$692.9 million, with core revenue down 1 percent to $676.6 million. Univision reported a 2 percent revenue increase at its media networks unit where advertising revenue climbed 1 percent to $340.3 million. Media networks unit non-advertising revenue, including carriage fees and content licensing, rose 2 percent to $286.5 million in the latest period, driven by higher subscriber fee revenue.

Quarterly direct operating expenses related to programming, excluding variable program license fees, decreased 8 percent to $161.0 million due to "decreases in sports programming costs of $18.9 million resulting from both a lower number of games in 2019 and favorable playoff economics, partially offset by increases in entertainment programming costs of $3.9

million and news programming costs of $0.5 million."

Said Univision CEO Vincent Sadusky: "We have begun the year with the largest ratings lead over our competitors in years, and anticipate a record first quarter in political advertising revenue, as candidates understand that 32 million eligible U.S. Hispanics will be the largest racial or ethnic minority group in the electorate."