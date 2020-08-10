Univision Networks Unit Ad Revenue Drops 40 Percent Amid Pandemic

The Spanish-language media giant, led by CEO Vincent Sadusky, had previously said it was targeting $125 million in cost reductions.

Spanish-language media giant Univision Communications, which earlier this year agreed to sell a majority stake to an investor group led by former Viacom CFO Wade Davis, reported lower second-quarter financials amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In its earnings update on Monday, the company, which previously said it was targeting $125 million in cost reductions, confirmed its forecast that advertising would materially weaken from the first quarter due to further postponements of live sports and lower demand from advertisers.

It had also said that the cost cuts would result in a restructuring charge of approximately $15 million in the second quarter and “possible other restructuring charges throughout the remainder of 2020." On Monday, the final charge for the quarter was confirmed as amounting to $14.4 million. The firm also reiterated that additional restructuring charges "may be required" through the rest of the year.

Univision swung to a second-quarter loss from continuing operations of $27.3 million, compared with a year-ago profit of $92.0 million. Quarterly adjusted operating income before depreciation and amortization (OIBDA), another profitability metric, fell 9 percent to $242.8 million.

Second-quarter revenue declined 24 percent to $531 million, with its media networks unit recording a 40 percent advertising decline to $210.0 million. Media networks core advertising revenue, which adjusts for political and

advocacy, including the 2020 election, decreased 42 percent to $198.9 million. "The decrease was due

to declines in our networks and local television businesses due to live sports cancellations and lower volume

commitments due to COVID-19," the company said.

Media networks unit non-advertising revenue, including carriage fees and content licensing, was virtually unchanged at $292.4 million in the latest period as subscriber fees grew 3 percent, "primarily due to double-digit rate increases associated with the renewal of distributor contracts partially offset by subscriber losses.” Content licensing and other revenue dropped “due to the timing of delivery."



Quarterly direct operating expenses related to programming, excluding variable program license fees, fell 62 percent to $64.1 million. “The decrease was primarily due to decreases in sports programming costs of $93.2 million due to the cancellation or deferral of live sports in the quarter, decreases in news programming costs of $7.1 million and decreases in entertainment programming costs of $4.6 million,” the company said.

"This quarter’s ratings momentum, illustrated by the Univision Network as the #1 network regardless of language among adults 18-34 in primetime for a record 10 consecutive weeks and our Spanish-language viewing share at twice that of our closest Spanish-language competitor, demonstrate that Univision is the #1 destination for Hispanics during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Univision CEO Vincent Sadusky. "Our digital platforms similarly saw record high traffic."

He added: "While we are not immune to the economic fallout from COVID-19, with a solid pipeline of entertainment content, with Liga MX’s regular season now underway and with the UEFA Champions League Tournament about to begin, we hope to have turned a corner from the worst of the pandemic’s economic impact. In addition, despite the economic

headwinds, we have accessed the capital markets and our successful series of debt refinancings have strengthened our

balance sheet and validated our optimism."

Mexican TV giant Televisa, with which Univision has a content deal, owns a minority stake in the company.