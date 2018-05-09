Univision Reports Lower First-Quarter Earnings, "Overall Softness" in Ad Spending

The Spanish-language media giant, led by CEO Randy Falco, also faced restructuring costs.

Univision Communications on Wednesday posted lower first-quarter earnings and revenue.

Univision reported a first-quarter profit of $47.4 million, compared with a year-ago profit of $58.0 million, due in part to one-time restructuring and severance costs.

Quarterly revenue fell 1.2 percent to $684.2 million. Advertising revenue was down 6.5 percent to $369.6 million due to "overall softness" in ad spending.

Non-advertising revenue, including carriage fees and content licensing, rose 5.8 percent to $314.6 million, with subscriber fee revenue rising 8.3 percent to $282.1 million.

The Spanish-language broadcaster recently cut jobs and scrapped plans for an initial public offering, replaced its CFO and announced that CEO Randy Falco would retire at the end of the year, even though he recently extended his contract until Jan. 31, 2020.

Univision's off-again, on-again IPO had aimed to raise $1 billion and allow longtime investors like media mogul Haim Saban to cash out.

"Even with a leading portfolio of Spanish-language linear assets, a growing digital portfolio and a strong and time-tested relationship with our audience, we recognize that accelerating changes at Univision now is as important as ever given the rapid evolution in the media sector," Falco said in a statement ahead of a morning analyst call to discuss the latest financial results.

Univision operates such assets as broadcast networks Univision Network and UniMas, formerly Telefutura, as well as cable channel Galavision and sports network Univision Deportes.

Falco in his statement did little to end speculation Univision could first spin off the Fusion Media Group out and sell it separately. "We remain focused on one main strategic objective: serving the entire U.S. Hispanic audience and enhancing our brand through our service to this community," he said.

Fusion Media Group consists of the Fusion TV channel along with satirical outlet The Onion, African-American online magazine The Root and Gizmodo Media Group, which used to be known as Gawker Media Group.