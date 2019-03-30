Anti-Abortion Movie's Twitter Account Briefly Suspended

After several users screenshotted notices of the suspension on the service and tagged Twitter and its co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey, the account was restored.

The Twitter account for the anti-abortion movie Unplanned was briefly suspended on Saturday, but has been restored to Twitter.

After several users screenshotted notices of the suspension on the service and tagged Twitter and its co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey, the account returned. "Thank you everyone for your support in letting @Jack & @Twitter know when our Unplanned Movie account was recently suspended without cause. We are back and excited for the great response we're getting in theaters this weekend. #grateful," read its first tweet after the disappearance.

Twitter has not yet responded to a request for comment.

“It is a sad time we live in when corporations can remove individuals freedom of speech at will. When did we empower these corporations to have such authority? More importantly, why do we empower them to do so?” Cary Solomon, the co-writer and co-director of the film, said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

Chuck Konzelman, the co-director and co-writer, added, "It’s a sad state of affairs when the right to free speech gets shut down with the flick of a switch. The Twitter account for our film, Unplanned, was suspended this morning -- without explanation. Whether this was an executive decision by Twitter, or a reaction by Twitter to complaints from those opposed to the pro-life viewpoint, either reason is unacceptable. Fortunately, the uproar in our defense was loud and fast in coming: Our account has since been reinstated. Thanks to all who have rallied to our defense.”

Unplanned, released by Christian-focused company Pure Flix, is based on the 2009 memoir of the same name by former Planned Parenthood clinic director Abby Johnson. The film follows Abby's rise at the clinic until she witnesses an abortion at 13 weeks and becomes a pro-life activist.

Pure Flix has experienced difficulties marketing the film on TV networks, ad buyers told The Hollywood Reporter. According to those buyers, Lifetime, The Travel Channel, Cooking Channel, HGTV, Food Network, The Hallmark Channel and USA Networks all declined to run ads for the film. "We were looking to spend money, but they didn't want to get involved," John Sullivan, a producer for Unplanned, told THR. Fox News and the Christian Broadcast Network accepted ads.

In its opening weekend at the box office, Unplanned has so far overperformed, earning $3 million from 1,059 theaters on Friday; it's projected the film will make $6 million over the weekend.