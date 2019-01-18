Jamie Dornan and Jemima Kirke Deal With Aftermath of One-Night Stand in 'Untogether' Clip

The film also stars Lola Kirke, Ben Mendelsohn, Billy Crystal, Alice Eve, Jennifer Grey and Scott Caan.

Jamie Dornan and Jemima Kirke deal with the aftermath of a one-night stand in the upcoming film Untogether, which The Hollywood Reporter is debuting an exclusive clip from above.

The indie film, written and directed by Emma Forrest, follows esteemed doctor and author Nick (Dornan) and struggling writing prodigy Andrea (Jemima Kirke) after the two have a one-night stand that evolves into a more meaningful relationship. Meanwhile, Andrea's younger sister Tara (Lola Kirke) deals with relationship issues of her own as she begins to slowly disconnect from her boyfriend (Ben Mendelsohn).

Billy Crystal, Alice Eve, Jennifer Grey and Scott Caan round out the cast.

The above clip takes place following a night that Nick and Andrea spent together.

"I really don't know you. I mean, other than your memoir," says Andrea as she paces around the bedroom.

Nick assures her that he's a good guy, though Andrea can't get past the fact that she knows him as a writer.

He then compares himself to the band R.E.M. "R.E.M. were seen as hollow just because they were so fucking popular, but they were special. And just because they were on the fucking radio all the time, it doesn't negate the songs that Michael Stipe wrote," he says.

"Are you saying that you are the Michael Stipe of this situation?" she asks.

Nick later references Andrea's novel, though she is shocked to learn that he knows her writing. "Of course. I had to. I had to piece you together," he explains.

"We have great sex," she responds. "It's not you. It's just chemistry." When she asks what he thinks that means, he answers, "I think it means that we're compatible in some way, but you don't want that."

Andrea states that neither of them wants to be a couple before she gets off the bed and exits the room.

Untogether will be in theaters and on VOD on Feb. 8.