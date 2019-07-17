'Untouchable' Trailer: Harvey Weinstein Accusers Say Hollywood "Enabled" Abuse

Rosanna Arquette, Paz de la Huerta, Zelda Perkins and Ronan Farrow all weigh in on the media mogul's fall in the first look for the Hulu documentary.

Nearly two years after a couple of Harvey Weinstein exposés kicked off the #MeToo movement, the Weinstein Company co-founder has remained in the headlines as accusers step forward with claims against other alleged sexual predators and reported settlement negotiations with his accusers continue.

On Wednesday, amid news of the latest man felled in part by the #MeToo movement, Jeffrey Epstein, Hulu released the trailer for Untouchable, the Ursula Macfarlane-directed documentary about the precipitous fall of the once-powerful producer, which is re-embedding Weinstein into the news cycle. The first look contains testimony from accusers Rosanna Arquette, Hope Exiner d’Amore, Paz de la Huerta, Zelda Perkins, Erika Rosenbaum, Caitlin Dulany, Louise Godbold and Nannette Klatt who, while comprising just a fraction of Weinstein's 91 accusers, offer a look at the effect his alleged conduct wrought.

D'Amore, who worked for Weinstein's music-promotion company Harvey and Corky Productions in the late 1970s, describes how the alleged misconduct — she has said he raped her during a hotel stay for work — changed her life. "It's the collateral damage, what it does to relationships — it steals something," she says.

Rosanna Arquette, who has said Weinstein propositioned her at the Beverly Hills Hotel in the 1990s and tried to force her to touch his penis, says in the trailer, "When I tried to tell people, they said, 'You better keep your mouth shut.'"

New Yorker reporter Ronan Farrow, who penned a story on Weinstein that followed an initial report from The New York Times, recalls of his reporting process, "I was being told these women are crazy."

Accuser Zelda Perkins explains of how Weinstein managed his alleged decades-long abuse of women before exposés were published, "The system enabled it."

Untouchable, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, was picked up by Hulu in May in a seven-figure deal. In a review for The Hollywood Reporter, critic Leslie Felperin noted that it offered as much screen time to non-famous as famous faces: "Told with clarity, respect and empathy, and not just for the women on whom Weinstein preyed, Macfarlane's film offers a timely and fascinating overview of his story, one that's almost emblematic of the pathology of serial sexual abusers," she wrote.

The documentary bows Sept. 2. Watch the full trailer below.