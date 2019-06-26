'Untouchables' Actor Billy Drago Dies at 73

His career spanned four decades, and he appeared in over 100 films (including Clint Eastwood's classic 1985 western, 'Pale Rider').

Billy Drago, the best known for his work playing Al Capone's top henchmen in The Untouchables, has died, his rep told The Hollywood Reporter. He was 73. The actor died Monday in Los Angeles.

Drago appeared in numerous films and TV shows through the years, including X-Files and Charmed, but he was most recognizable as portraying real-life mobster Frank Nitti (always wearing a white suit) in Brian De Palma's 1987 classic, The Untouchables.

His character had a memorable roof-top demise at the hands of Kevin Costner, who played Eliot Ness.

His career span four decades, and he appeared in over 100 films (including Clint Eastwood's classic 1985 western, Pale Rider).

Drago was born on July 18, 1946 in Hugoton, Kan., to William Eugene Burrows Sr. and Gladys Marie Wilcox.

A journalist for the Associated Press in his younger years, Drago became a fixture on Kansas radio, which led to him hosting his own highly-rated program.

After a stint with a touring theater group, along with acclaimed performances in New York City, his road to Hollywood was paved.

The actor is remembered as a fearless artist and poet who tackled his work with intensity and pushed creative boundaries while encouraging his peers and those new to the business. He enjoyed traveling across the globe from Indonesia to Israel.

Drago was preceded in death by his father William, and his mother Gladys. He was married for a time to actress Silvana Gallardo, with whom he worked alongside on numerous projects.

He is survived by his sister Patty, brother Steve, and his two sons, actor Darren Burrows and Derrick Burrows, as well as several grandchildren.