'Up and Vanished' Producer Tenderfoot TV Teams With Cadence13 on Podcast Slate (Exclusive)

Journalist Neil Strauss will host true crime series 'To Live and Die in L.A.'

Tenderfoot TV, the producing team behind Up and Vanished, has struck a deal with Cadence13 for a new slate of podcasts.

The six-show slate, set to begin rolling out later this year, will expand on Tenderfoot's foothold in the true crime space by introducing narrative podcasts to its lineup and bringing new voices, like that of veteran journalist Neil Strauss, into the mix.

Tenderfoot's debut project in 2016, Up and Vanished, put host Payne Lindsey and partner Donald Albright on the map after a breakthrough occurred in the cold case while they were still working on the first season. The show, which has been downloaded more than 250 million times, returned for a second season with a new cold case in 2018.

Their new slate includes To Live and Die in L.A., a true crime series written and hosted by Rolling Stone contributing editor Strauss. Set to debut in February, the show will transport listeners to Hollywood as he attempts to uncover the truth of a criminal investigation in real time. Lindsey is also set to produce and host another, currently untitled series.

"The core of what we do at Tenderfoot, no matter the project, is to tell stories in a way that makes people truly listen," said Lindsey. "This partnership with Cadence13 opens the door to new creative opportunities, expanding the stories we tell in both the unscripted and scripted spaces. I look forward to continuing to create hard-hitting content that listeners haven’t experienced before."

Added Cadence13 content chief Chris Corcoran, "With the success we're having together on Up and Vanished, we're thrilled to extend our relationship with the hottest production company in the true crime genre and build out an entire slate of new stories."

The partnership with Cadence13 will significantly expand Tenderfoot's roster of podcasts. In addition to Up and Vanished, the Atlanta-based company also produces Monster: The Zodiac Killer with HowStuffWorks. The first season of Up and Vanished, about missing high school teacher Tara Grinstead, inspired a special on Oxygen executive produced by Lindsey and Albright that aired Nov. 18.

UTA brokered the deal on behalf of Tenderfoot and Cadence13.