Super Bowl: Adam Levine's Stylist Reveals Secrets Behind Halftime Show Looks (Exclusive)

"I took this really great picture while I was getting everything ready and set up,” Matt Goldman, Adam Levine’s long-time L.A.-based stylist and friend who has dressed the Maroon 5 frontman and The Voice coach for “everything” for the past eight years, told The Hollywood Reporter on an exclusive call today from Atlanta, where he prepped Levine for the halftime show.

“The truth is, I’ve known Adam forever; it's like working with your brother,” says Goldman. “I’ve been friends with him for almost 20 years. Another good friend of ours used to dress him. And Adam called me one day and asked me to take over. I said, ‘No, I don’t want to do it!’ And Adam said, ‘Matt, if you don’t do it, I’ll hire somebody else!’ And so I said, ‘All right, fine, I’ll do it.’ And literally the next day, Adam calls me and he goes, ‘Hey, I signed this show called The Voice.’”

While Levine and Goldman considered a multitude of designer options for the Super Bowl performance, nothing quite felt right.

“All of a sudden, Adam looked at me and said, ‘Can we just do our own thing?’” says Goldman. “And I said, ‘Yeah, let’s do it.’ We just wanted it to feel natural to him. We didn’t want to come into this event and push something that wasn’t what he wanted to do. The truth is that I was a little apprehensive coming into the fitting because Adam can wear everything, so it could have been anything. He doesn’t normally do fittings. But on this one, he really wanted to see some stuff, so we played around a little more than usual, which was really fun. And I feel like we landed somewhere that gives him his vibe.”

Levine’s style tends to range anywhere from buttoned-up to bad-ass. On Sunday, he’s donning a just-stylized-enough streetwear look: A geometric-patterned Dries Van Noten tank (that he quickly tossed off to reveal his toned, tattooed chest) and a Dries Van Noten color-block zip-front track jacket (“that almost looks like a ‘race jacket’” says Goldman). Thrown over the top was a custom cashmere overcoat designed by Goldman in just two days with an L.A.-based tailor named Serj, Lanvin pants, and an Yves Saint Laurent belt. Last year, Levine was appointed as the face and global ambassador for Yves Saint Laurent's latest eau de parfum.

“I feel like that sounds like way too many designers!” says Goldman. “And he’s deciding between two different sneakers: It’s either the Nike Air Max 90 Off-Whites or it’s the Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack Nike Air Force 1.”

“He’s very specific, because he moves a lot and he is energetic,” adds Goldman. “You can’t just throw anything on him. So we ended up with something that looks very natural and has a nice ease to it."

Goldman continues: "There’s a lot of turmoil over this event, and it’s sad because it’s supposed to be about an artist performing for fans. There are bigger issues in the world, but it's also a little reprieve to entertain people. We all just need to be better humans." (See more photos of the halftime show here.)