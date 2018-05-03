Uproxx Media Group Cuts 10 Staffers as Part of Pivot

Some company sources put the number of layoffs higher, between 14 and 20.

Uproxx Media Group, which publishes digital brands like entertainment news site HitFlix, men's lifestyle site BroBible, sports site Dime and Uproxx.com, laid off 10 employees between last week and this week as part of a corporate strategy shift, a company spokesman confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

Some of the cuts came from the Uproxx.com writing staff, according to company sources who pegged the number of layoffs between 14 and 20. (Keith Phipps, who served as editorial director of film and television for Uproxx, announced his departure as of May 1.)

One source called it a "huge round of layoffs" for the company, which was once known as the Woven Digital Group but rebranded last year to put more emphasis on the flagship Uproxx brand.

The spokesman said the company has seen "huge success" in creating linear and over-the-top programming. "To continue our advance in these high growth areas and maintain profitability, we're shifting resources from one side of our business to another," he said in a statement.

The company, which the spokesman said is profitable, is also shifting from a focus on display and programmatic advertising to one on video and branded content.

Over the last few years, the company has shifted to focus more on video production, following larger trends in the digital media industry.