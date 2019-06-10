'Sharp Objects,' 'Barry' and 'Bodyguard' Among Rockie Awards Winners

BBC's 'Doctor Who' won for best sci-fi and genre-based series, while VH1's 'RuPaul's Drag Race' won for best reality series.

The Banff World Media Festival on Monday unveiled the international winners of its Rockie Awards, which continued a traditional shoot-out between American and British TV producers in the Canadian Rockies.

BBC's Bodyguard thriller won for best drama, while HBO's Barry earned the best comedy crown and BBC's Doctor Who won for best sci-fi and genre-based series.

Elsewhere HBO's Sharp Objects won the award for best limited series and VH1's RuPaul's Drag Race won for best reality series. Also on the comedy front, IFC Films and CBC's Baroness von Sketch Show earned the Rockie Award for best comedy and variety program.

The Rockie Awards, for which U.S. TV shows compete against international fare, also gave Baroness von Sketch Show the Rogers Prize for Excellence in Canadian content.

In all, U.S. producer picked up nine Rockie Awards, followed by UK producers with eight and Canadian producers with seven trophies.

The Banff World Media Festival will continue through Wednesday.