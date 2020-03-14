U.S. Movie Theaters Close in Parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Pennsylvania's Montgomery County and New Jersey's Bergen County have shuttered movie theaters after both areas saw COVID-19 cases rise.

The first major theater closures are happening in the U.S. in parts of Pennsylvania and New Jersey amid precautions taking place over the coronavirus outbreak. The closures follow both states cancelling events and closing some schools and businesses.

So far, cinemas shutting down include 10 AMC locations and a handful of Regal sites.

Gov. Tom Wolf of Pennsylvania issued an advisory Thursday that all entertainment venues, including theaters, be closed in Montgomery County. Pennsylvania has 47 reported cases of COVID-19, with 20 in Montgomery County as of Saturday.

In New Jersey, following Gov. Phil Murphy declaring a state of emergency on Monday, Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco announced Friday that all movie theaters would be closed. New Jersey has 69 reported cases of COVID-19, with 25 in Bergen County as of Saturday.

Bergen County's closures will effect Garden State 16, one of the country's top grossing theaters located in Paramus, NJ — a suburb of New York City that is under 20 miles northwest of midtown Manhattan.

AMC and Regal did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

More to come.