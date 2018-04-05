U.S. Shows Dominate Banff Rockie Award Nominations

'Counterpart' and 'Twin Peaks' vie against UK entrants 'Liar' and 'Peaky Blinders' in the drama category.

Hollywood TV producers on Thursday nabbed a slew of nominations for the Rockie Awards at the upcoming 39th Banff World Media Festival.

The best drama category has American entrants in Sony TV's Counterpart and CBS' Twin Peaks, while the comedy competition will see Disney/ABC's Black-ish and Grown-ish sitcoms and Sony TV's The Goldbergs go up against two Canadian chucklers, the CBC's Kim's Convenience and Schitt's Creek.

The Rockie Awards, which sees U.S. TV shows compete against international fare, has three American shows in the TV miniseries competition: HBO's Big Little Lies, National Geographic's Genius and Discovery Channel's Manhunt: Unabomber.

And the best melodrama category has noms for Disney/ABC's Grey's Anatomy and Sony TV's The Good Doctor while the reality TV competition includes Fremantle's America's Got Talent and A&E's Undercover High.

BBC shows grabbed in all a field-leading 11 nominations, and the CBC received five nods, while National Geographic and Sony Pictures Television shows each nabbed four mentions.

The Banff Rockie awards will be unveiled on June 11, while the Banff World Media Festival is set to run from June 10 to 13 in the Canadian Rockies.