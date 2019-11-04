'Us' Star Evan Alex Says He's Writing His Own Horror Script

The 11-year-old actor says he's even sought out Jordan Peele's advice for the project.

Evan Alex, the 11-year-old actor who starred in Jordan Peele’s Us, said he’s writing his very own script and even got some pointers from Peele himself.

"I'm working on my own project," Alex told The Hollywood Reporter on Sunday at the UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital's 20th annual Party on the Pier. "I'm writing a script. … I’ve talked to Jordan about it. I’ve talked to him about the horror and about how I want this to be a little like Game of Thrones."

The actor also said that he dressed up as Peele for Halloween and experienced tons of fans dressed as both his characters — Jason Williams and Pluto — from the horror film.

The Party on the Pier took place at the Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier and raised money for unrestricted funding to run high-priority programs to support children treated at UCLA’s hospital as well as in other locations.

Also during the event, Jolie Hoang-Rappaport, the actress who plays Bian in HBO's Watchmen series, told THR how grateful she is to be working with such a talented cast and specifically discussed her admiration for colleague Regina King.

"I met [King] back in December, and we had picked up the same scene four months later and I didn’t even think she would remember me,” Hoang-Rappaport told THR. "But, the moment I walked on the set, she turned around and she said 'Hi Jolie!' And she gave me a really big hug. And she said, 'You got taller since the last time I saw you.' And I was like, 'You won as Oscar since the last time I saw you!'"

The event was filled with a host of other young stars, including Disney channel's Austin and Ally alum Raini Rodriguez and her brother, Modern Family star Rico Rodriguez. The siblings have attended this event multiple times now, and Raini said they are firm supporters of the cause and its mission.

"We talk about self-care so much, which is so important for a person, and I think it goes for kids as well. They feel it when you give out love, support and happiness," Raini Rodriguez told THR. “[The event] is beneficial ... for them to be in an environment with lots of love, then they're like, 'OK, great. It's worth the fight.' "

Rico Rodriguez told THR about wrapping the final season of Modern Family. "It's just been fun, being able to have a last season to end on the right note," he added. "Every episode has a callback to a previous episode from season one and so on. It's just amazing to have this opportunity to end it right for the fans and have a good time."

Guests at the event, many including the families of the patients, were able to enjoy unlimited rides, play with therapy dogs and partake in carnival games. Families were also able to take bags filled with Mattel toys home.