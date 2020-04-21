U.S., U.K. Shows Dominate Banff Rockie Award Nominations

The canceled Banff World Media Festival released its contenders for its juried TV awards, the winners of which will be unveiled via live stream on June 15.

The best drama category will see BBC and HBO's Gentleman Jack challenging BBC and NBC Universal's The Capture and WGN America's Pure from Canada's Cineflix Studios. British series dominate the comedy competition as BBC's Fleabag, Motherland and This Time With Alan Partridge series will challenge A24's Ramy and Channel Four's This Way Up.

The Rockie Awards nominations were announced after the 2020 Banff World Media Festival, set to run June 14-17 in the Canadian Rockies, was canceled and delayed for a year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite that disruption, jury members for the festival's Rockie Awards continued their deliberations and festival organizers. Canadian TV shows received 37 nominations, mostly as co-productions or in arts, science and lifestyle categories.

The limited series competition at the Rockie Awards will see HBO's Chernobyl and Showtime's The Loudest Voice compete against BBC's Dublin Murders and Years and Years and the Belgian show Studio Tarara.

The Rockie Awards each year sees U.S. TV shows compete against international fare. In the documentary categories, the crime & investigation competition will pit the American shows The Case Against Adnan Syed, Sea of Shadows and The Trial of Ratko Mladic against the Canadian-U.S. co-production Children of the Snow and the Taiwanese series The Negotiators: Taipei Hostage Crisis.