USA Today Headquarters Evacuated After Reports of Man With a Weapon

It was later determined to have been a mistaken report.

The USA Today headquarters building in Virginia was evacuated on Wednesday morning after reports about a man with a weapon.

About an hour after news about the incident broke, it was learned that that fear of a man with a gun was a mistaken report.

Fairfax County police responded to the situation around 9:30 a.m. "We are responding to reports of a man with weapon at the Gannett Building located at 7950 Jones Branch Drive in McLean. Please avoid the area," police tweeted on the department's verified account.

It is unclear at that time what "weapon" meant. Staff members for the newspaper said via social media it was unclear what was occurring, but they had evacuated the building.

They also shared pictures of the large group waiting outside.

Around 10:10 a.m., police tweeted, "We are working to investigate this reported threat. Officers are currently working to clear the building. At this time, we have found no evidence of any acts of violence or injuries."

Tensions are high right now after the nation was rocked by two more devastating mass shootings last week, one in El Paso, Texas and the other, not even 24 hours later, in Dayton, Ohio.