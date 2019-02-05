UTA Acquires Influencer Firm Digital Brand Architects

DBA, which represents more than 140 social media gurus, will continue to operate as an independent company.

UTA has acquired Digital Brand Architects, which represents more than 140 top social media influencers.

Among DBA's clients, whose expertise in beauty, fashion, travel, food and home reach a collective following of more than 200 million, are Aimee Song (Song of Style), Gabi Gregg (Gabi Fresh), Camila Coelho, Rach Parcell (Pink Peonies), Amber Lewis (Amber Interiors), Gina Homolka (Skinnytaste), Gaby Dalkin (What's Gaby Cooking), Naomi Davis (Love Taza), Genevieve Padalecki (Now & Gen), Julia Engel (Gal Meets Glam) and Emily Schuman (Cupcakes and Cashmere).

Founded by CEO Raina Penchansky in 2010, DBA sold a 50 percent stake to The Azoff Company in 2013. "When we invested in DBA in 2013, we recognized the future of the company," Irving Azoff said in a statement. "In the following five-plus years, we have seen tremendous success with the venture as DBA became an industry leader in the space. It's great to put two friends together, and we wish DBA continued success under the UTA banner."

DBA will continue to operate as a separate, independent company maintaining its offices in New York and Los Angeles. Penchansky will continue to lead alongside executive vice president of brand partnerships Reesa Lake and executive vp of talent management Vanessa Flaherty, who were named partner two years ago.

"Simply put, DBA and UTA are a great fit," Penchansky said in a statement. "Both companies were out front in recognizing the potential of the digital talent marketplace, and we have like-minded missions, values and culture. By joining one of the premier companies in the global talent industry, DBA has an extraordinary opportunity to accelerate growth, offer a new wealth of creative opportunities to clients, and dedicate even more resources to expanding our leadership in innovation."

UTA has also acquired DBA's interests in Digital Brand Products, which builds and brokers licensed products around DBA's clientele (such as Girl Meets Glam's Nordstrom line), and Dear Media, which has produced and released 20 podcasts since launching mid-last year, with 15 more in development.

"Raina and her team have built an extraordinary company with an inspiring, client-first culture that has allowed them to be true leaders in the influencer marketplace," UTA partner and chief innovation officer Brent Weinstein, who will oversee DBA and its associated entities, said in a statement. "We are thrilled to have the opportunity to work closely with the entire DBA, DBP and Dear Media teams to help ensure that our organizations and clients continue to be leaders and innovators in this fast-growing space."