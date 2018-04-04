UTA Adds Comedy Touring Agent in the U.K.

The agency has hired Bjorn Wentlandt to work out of its London office.

UTA has hired comedy touring agent Bjorn Wentlandt for its London office, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. He is, for now, UTA's sole comedy touring rep operating out of the U.K.

Wentlandt will focus on expanding the agency's global representation and international booking for its existing comedy clients, who include Impractical Jokers, Jeff Dunham, Flight of the Conchords, Jim Jefferies, Sarah Silverman, Jim Gaffigan, Rachel Bloom and Sebastian Maniscalco.

"As our touring division continues to grow with sold-out shows around the world, Bjorn's extensive knowledge of the global comedy marketplace, combined with the great relationships he has built over the years, will benefit our clients and the agency's profile at large," UTA comedy touring head Nick Nuciforo said in a statement.

For the past seven years, Wentlandt has run the live division at top London comedy firm Avalon Entertainment, where he booked Russell Howard's Round the World tour, whose Shanghai stop was China's biggest stand-up show ever and whose ten-night residency at London's storied Royal Albert Hall was the venue's longest ever run for a solo artist. In addition to Howard, Wentlandt's roster also included Lee Mack, John Oliver, Frank Skinner, Dave Gorman, Al Murray and David Baddiel.

Prior to Avalon, Wentlandt was a manager at MacDonald-Murray Management, where he helped develop the careers of clients including Ron White and Jim Gaffigan. And before that he worked on the buyer side as Live Nation's comedy touring director, promoting shows for comics including Kathy Griffin, George Carlin and Zach Galifianakis as well as festivals such as Dave Chappelle's Block Party, which was chronicled in a 2006 movie of the same name.

"I have been truly impressed by the incredible work Nick and his team have done for their clients and in building the division," Wentlandt said in a statement. "I look forward to continuing the international momentum and exploring exciting opportunities in new markets."