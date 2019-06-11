UTA Appoints Arthur Lewis as Creative Director of UTA Fine Arts and Artist Space

Lewis – who is also a member of the boards of The Hammer Museum at UCLA, The Underground Museum, and is a global council member at The Studio Museum of Harlem – is recognized as a distinguished figure in the art world.

United Talent Agency (UTA) has appointed Arthur Lewis as Creative Director of UTA Fine Arts and UTA Artist Space, the agency announced Tuesday.

In his new role of overseeing these two UTA programs, Lewis will help guide the careers of artists represented in UTA’s Fine Arts group and oversee exhibitions, programming, and partnerships with the LA and national art communities through UTA Artist Space in Beverly Hills.

"Having someone of Arthur’s stature, vision and taste join UTA will be an invaluable asset for the artists we represent," said Jeremy Zimmer, UTA’s Chief Executive Officer. "There is an amazing cultural collision occurring across society and Artists are at the pulse. Arthur intuitively understands this cultural cross-section and recognizes how UTA can be positioned at the center of the conversation- helping bring the strongest voices to light. At the same time, Arthur’s extensive experience developing brands across multiple categories of business allows him to have the commercial perspective that is critical to today’s artists."

Lewis – who is also a member of the boards of The Hammer Museum at UCLA, The Underground Museum, and is a global council member at The Studio Museum of Harlem – is recognized as a distinguished figure in the art world. He joins UTA after serving as Executive Vice President of the New York Design Office for Kohl’s, where he oversaw product design and development. He has also held executive leadership roles at HSN, Hautelook, and Gap Inc., where he focused on brand management, merchandising, and product development.

In his new role, Lewis will follow the late Joshua Roth, who founded and built UTA’s Fine Arts group in 2015 and established UTA Artist Space in 2016.

"As a Los Angeleno and a collector, I’ve witnessed first-hand how important it is for artists to have space to experiment as they embark on ambitious career paths. My vision for UTA is to act as a partner to help realize artists’ dreams, and build toward their futures," says Lewis. "I applaud UTA’s commitment to innovation and its community, and I look forward to carrying that legacy forward, and deepening the connection with our audience and our artists."

Lewis will oversee UTA Fine Arts clients and projects, working closely with UTA Fine Arts Executive Lesley Silverman and UTA Artist Space Director Zuzanna Ciolek.