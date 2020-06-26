UTA Commits $1 Million to Social Justice Causes

Guided by the UTA Foundation, the donations will be distributed over a four-year period. Decisions as to what organizations will be receiving the support will be made in the coming weeks.

UTA has committed $1 million to be donated to social justice causes and organizations.

The news of UTA's donation plan comes as Hollywood companies continue to reassess business practices and leadership in the wake of nationwide protests over police killings and brutality in the Black community.

For its part, UTA has promoted senior agents Chelsea McKinnies and Emerson Davis to partner and has made Juneteenth an annual company holiday, among other changes and initiatives.

Said UTA’s executive director of inclusion Shanique Bonelli-Moore,“We believe diverse backgrounds and life experiences influence positive perspectives and great storytelling, yielding broader opportunities for our clients. Much of this work is already underway. It won’t all happen overnight. But we are putting our stake in the ground publicly to hold ourselves accountable and are implementing systems to sustain urgency as we pursue lasting change.”